BCPS board workshop May 6

Boyne City Public Schools (BCPS) will be conducting a board meeting workshop on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. located at the Boyne City Education Center, 321 South Park St., in the Hospitality Classroom.
The Board of Education would like to extend to the public an opportunity to listen to the review of the draft Facility Study that was created by Integrated Designs, Architectural, and Engineering Firm.
This review of the Facility Study will lead the topic of a possible upcoming bond vote for the May 2020 election to further support capital improvement, maintenance, and technology infrastructure support.
The community is welcome to attend this informative workshop and learn more about the state of the District’s facilities.
The general purpose of a workshop meeting is for the Board to have a discussion about topics presented to them. At this meeting, only routine action items (required by Board policy) are up for approval.