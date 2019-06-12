BCPS board of ed rundown

The Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education had a hefty agenda to consider at …

The Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education had a hefty agenda to consider at its Monday June 10 meeting. The following highlights include construction updates, educational presentations, recent donations to the school, employee resignations, committee reports, and much more.

Presentations

Early Learners Director, Laurel Jewett gave a presentation to the Board about the progress of her first year and the development of the expanding Early Learners program.

Instructional Technology Coach, Kyle Maginity gave a presentation to the Board regarding her expansive responsibilities and how she supports staff and students throughout the district with a variety of instructional needs. She is excited to see that we are ahead of the cusp of what is trending in student-led learning and creating.

Superintendent Announcements

The summer construction of 2019 is underway. Rainy weather has slowed progress but crews are working to catch up. Construction at the middle school, high school, and elementary school will begin on June 17.

May 2020 Bond Update: Little has met with two specific groups of staff to further research facility needs. He and the team from IDI Architects met with the middle school science teachers to discuss the needs they have in the delivery of science curriculum for grades 5-8. Also, a meeting was held with the most frequent users of the auditorium to review the needs of that space as it is getting used a great deal and starting to show its age.

The Board accepted several donations:

The Board of Education approved the grant awarded from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation in the amount of $1,000.

The Board of Education approved a donation from the Boyne City Lions Club in the amount of $1001.00 for the BCHS Spanish Club’s trip to Panama next fall.

Personnel

The Board respectfully accepted the resignations of Food Service Cashier Debra Chew and 2nd-grade teacher Laura Houser.

Board of Education Committee Reports

The Finance Committee met prior to the Board meeting to discuss the 2018-19 end of year budget and the forecast for the 2019-2020 budget. Finance Director Irene Byrne reviewed details of the budget during the committee meeting and during the Board meeting. The tax rates will remain the same this year at 3.14 mil for the debt fund. Irene Byrne reported that the fund balance will likely be approximately 17% for this year but it is too early to tell the exact amount.

The Reproductive Health Advisory Board held its annual meeting on 4/29/19 at Boyne City

Middle School from 5:30-7pm. The focus of this meeting was to have a limited review of the 2018-19 reproductive health curriculum at each grade level it is taught. Board member Kristine Brehm is on the committee and reviewed information from the meeting.

The Board Action Item highlights:

2019 Tax Rate Request

The Board of Education approved the 2019 Tax Rate, requesting that there be no change in 2019 with 18 mills on Non-Homestead and 3.14 mills for bond debt be levied.

Cooperation Letter of Agreement – Boyne Falls Public Schools

The Board of Education approved the Cooperative Letter Agreement between Boyne Falls Public Schools and Boyne City Public Schools for shared employment of Cindy Romero for the 2019-2020 school year.

Building Trades Asking Price Approved at $255.00

For the 43rd consecutive year, the Boyne City High School’s Building Trades program has completed a student constructed home from start to finish, from foundation to the final product. This year’s home is located at 1105 Wilson Street in Boyne City steps away from Avalanche Preserve. The Board set the asking price at $255,000. This year’s home has 1700 square feet, 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 tiled bathrooms.

Boyne City Education Association Collective Bargaining

The Board of Education ratified the Boyne City Education Association contract for 2019-2020, 2020-2021, and 2021-2022 school years. Teachers will receive a 2% increase for the next three years. Additional language was added to the contract to help probationary teachers pay for tuition for graduate classes or for additional certifications. Additional coaching/advisor positions were added for middle school cross country and for the middle school program called WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), which is a mentoring program where 8th graders learn to mentor incoming 5th graders as they transition to the middle school. Girls and boys JV soccer coaching positions were added as well.

Other notes

