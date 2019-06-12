BCPS board of ed rundown

The Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education had a hefty agenda to consider at its Monday June 10 meeting. The following highlights include construction updates, educational presentations, recent donations to the school, employee resignations, committee reports, and much more.
Presentations
Superintendent Announcements
The Board accepted several donations:
Personnel
The Board respectfully accepted the resignations of Food Service Cashier Debra Chew and 2nd-grade teacher Laura Houser.
Board of Education Committee Reports
Middle School from 5:30-7pm. The focus of this meeting was to have a limited review of the 2018-19 reproductive health curriculum at each grade level it is taught. Board member Kristine Brehm is on the committee and reviewed information from the meeting.
The Board Action Item highlights:
2019 Tax Rate Request
The Board of Education approved the 2019 Tax Rate, requesting that there be no change in 2019 with 18 mills on Non-Homestead and 3.14 mills for bond debt be levied.
Cooperation Letter of Agreement – Boyne Falls Public Schools
The Board of Education approved the Cooperative Letter Agreement between Boyne Falls Public Schools and Boyne City Public Schools for shared employment of Cindy Romero for the 2019-2020 school year.
Building Trades Asking Price Approved at $255.00
For the 43rd consecutive year, the Boyne City High School’s Building Trades program has completed a student constructed home from start to finish, from foundation to the final product. This year’s home is located at 1105 Wilson Street in Boyne City steps away from Avalanche Preserve. The Board set the asking price at $255,000. This year’s home has 1700 square feet, 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 tiled bathrooms.
Boyne City Education Association Collective Bargaining
The Board of Education ratified the Boyne City Education Association contract for 2019-2020, 2020-2021, and 2021-2022 school years. Teachers will receive a 2% increase for the next three years. Additional language was added to the contract to help probationary teachers pay for tuition for graduate classes or for additional certifications. Additional coaching/advisor positions were added for middle school cross country and for the middle school program called WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), which is a mentoring program where 8th graders learn to mentor incoming 5th graders as they transition to the middle school. Girls and boys JV soccer coaching positions were added as well.
Other notes
