BCPS board of ed news

Boyne City Public Schools held a regular meeting for the Board of Education on November 11, 2019. Below are a few of the highlights that the Boyne community may find of interest.

Presentations

High School Principal Karen Jarema and Middle School Principal Mike Wilson presented to the Board PSAT/SAT Data. A review of the student growth information from the past few years was conducted with the Board. Jarema and Mr. Wilson explained what the teachers do with the data in terms of individual students and adjustments to the curriculum.

Middle School English Teachers Dan Polleys and Stacy McGeorge gave a presentation to the Board about the Learning Innovators Challenge Grant. They lead a student writing club after school with grant funds. Students from grades 5-8 meet to support each other as writers and to further develop their writing skills.

Superintendent Announcements

Pat announced that this year the District will update the Reproductive Health Curriculum with Middle School Assistant Principal Erin Bybee’s lead. Kristine Brehm and Nathan Minnaar are interested in attending the meetings. Community volunteers to serve on this committee are welcome to contact Erin Bybee at the middle school for more information.

Pat gave the Board an update on school construction projects. The fire panel for the BCEC will be installed after Thanksgiving during after-hours.

Pat gave his appreciation for Boyne Eta Nu Charities for supplying students with winter gear. This makes 12 years that the Dress for Chill program has been implemented. This year Eta Nu handed out winter coats, snow pants, gloves, hats and boots to 17 Head Start students, 24 Early Learners’ students and 124 Boyne City Elementary students for a total of 155 students! BCPS is grateful for the generously they provide keeping our students warm each year.

Correspondence

Every Board meeting the District shares with the Board ‘Good Job Notes’ that are given to exemplary students, staff or volunteers. An example of a Good Job Note handed out this month was to our Food Service Director Layna Krell from a parent stating, “My daughter and I enjoyed the lunch provided at Early Learners today, it greatly exceeded my expectations for “hot lunch”. Thank you for providing nutritious, kid-friendly meals for our students!”

County of Charlevoix Notice was sent to the Board stating, “Charlevoix County is taking applications for the Planning Commission. If you are interested in this Commission, please submit your applications and qualifications NO LATER THAN November 20, 2019, to the Charlevoix County Clerk, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720.”

Consent Items

The Board of Education approved a grant from the Charlevoix County Foundation (CCF) recommended by Boyne City Rotary Club in the amount of $2,500 to support the Early Learners playground project. We are appreciative of the CCF for their hard work and dedication to the community and students of BCPS. The playground project is still in the works and it is anticipated to finish in the spring.

Action Items

The Board of Education approved the purchase of two (2) 71 Passenger Conventional Bluebird Buses from Holland for a total of $175,468.00 using general funds from a 2016 Capital Bond transfer.

Public Comment

Jenny Classman spoke about her concerns regarding lunchtime at the middle school. She would like students to have more time to eat and/or a bigger lunch room.

Leslie Neilson spoke about the possible bond in May 2020 and her concerns with the process and ideas.

Discussion Items

The Board conducted the first reading for the Fall 2019 Board Policies.

The Board discussed the difference between committee meetings and committee-of-the-whole. More discussion is needed to decide if the Board should consider making any policy changes. No committee meetings will be needed until January.

The Board continued to discuss a possible May 2020 Bond. Superintendent Little announced that the community meeting that was held on November 7 was well attended (38 people). The next meeting will be November 13 at the Middle School Media Center, 7 pm. Overall the possible Bond of 2020 was well received according to the survey results from the people who attended the meeting.

Closed Session

The Board adjourned into closed session to conduct a superintendent evaluation and discuss the possible purchase of property.

Action Items

Other notes

Community members are welcomed and encouraged to attend School Board meetings and become

involved in the operation and governance of their school district. Your involvement in the education of

our children is appreciated. The Boyne City School Board meetings are typically on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All meeting dates can be found on our website at this address: https://www.boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/board-of-education. Our next meeting will be December 9, 2019, located at the Boyne City Education Center (321 South Park Street).

Notice of all special meetings will be posted on the website and by the main entrance in each school building as to date, time, and place.