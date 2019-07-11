BCPD weekly incident reports

The latest look at Boyne City Police Department’s day-to-day work in the community. Following are …

The latest look at Boyne City Police Department’s day-to-day work in the community. Following are daily incident reports ranging from Thursday June 13 through June 30.

Thursday June 13

1600 Driving complaint in the 400 block of Lewis

1753 Arrested subject for Domestic Assault in the 100 block of W Morgan St.

2105 Civil custody issue

Friday June 14

0940 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of W Court St.

0948 Civil custody issue on Brockway

1157 Found phone dropped off at PD

1410 Burn permit issued on Grace LN

1553 Another closed account check received from the 100 block of E Water St.

1828 Report of intoxicated subject in Veteran’s Park.

2147 Custody dispute in the 300 block of E Division St

2332 Driving violation in the 500 block of Boyne Ave

Saturday June 15

0019 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S. Lake St.

0057 Assist motorist at N. Lake St. and State St.

0435 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Mountain Valley DR.

1136 Report of a bubbling manhole cover in the 400 block of State St.

2144 Assist EMS in the 600 block of W Court

2227 Arrested subject for OWI drugs at Water and N. Lake

2235 Complaint of intoxicated subject walking on East St.

Sunday June 16

0803 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Hull St.

0850 Report of possible CSC in the 200 block of W. Lincoln St.

1138 Arrested subject for retail fraud.

2118 Citation issued for speed at N Lake and North

Monday June 24

1021 Report of debit card fraud from State St

1043 Found keys in Veterans Park.

1113 Vehicle unlock at Lake and Water

1116 Wallet turned in that was found in Mackinaw City yesterday.

1435 Report of possible fraud on S Lake St

1701 Assist motorist at N Lake St and Groveland.

1741 Vehicle Unlock in the 400 block of N. Lake St

1849 Assist EMS in the 1300 block of Pleasant

1917 Stalking complaint filed from the 700 block of Pleasant.

2125 Report of possible suicidal subject in the 200 block of W Lincoln.

Tuesday June 25

0735 Found check dropped off at PD.

0830 Probation violation in the 300 block of N Lake St

0850 Civil complaint in the 400 block of N East St

0925 Report of subject down on sidewalk near City Hall. Refused EMS

1134 Report threats being received on Facebook

1155 Car deer crash at East and Jefferson

1308 Found shoes reported at Park and Water.

1335 Report of lost sunglasses

1338 Disturbance in City commission meeting

1523 Report of reckless driver on M-75 N heading into the city.

1743 Harassment complaint reported at the PD.

2150 Driving complaint on E Main St

2120 Harassment complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

2122 Threatened complaint received on Facebook.

2318 Assist intoxicated subject near Court St.

Wednesday June 26

0842 Burn permit issued on Earl St.

0914 Animal complaint in the 400 block of N East.

0947 Report of property damage crash that occurred last week on Elm St

1036 Possible suicidal subject in the 1000 block of Pleasant

1131 Disturbance in the 1000 block of Pleasant

1245 Report of possible child abuse occurring on Smith St.

1305 Report of possible child abuse occurring on Adams St.

1329 Civil dispute in the 200 block of W Cedar St

1342 VIN verification at the PD

1411 Report of stolen automobile from Cedar St

1545 Report of subject urinating in public.

2105 Civil dispute in the 300 block of E Division St

2130 911 check in the 400 block of Groveland.

2208 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

2252 Car pedestrian Personal injury crash on Boyne Ave. at High St.

Thursday June 27

0041 Report of a male walking in the roadway on Pleasant Ave. near Division St.

0120 Report of a loud party in the park off of Spring St.

0903 Probation violation in the 300 block of N Lake St

1037 Door to door book sales person in to advise that yesterday on Adams St subjects threatened to turn their dog loose on him.

1237 Report of lost stroller

1420 Parking violation reported on Main St

2019 Stolen vehicle reported yesterday was located in Kentucky.

2044 Road hazard/water main leak on Lincoln St. near Earl.

2152 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Deer Lake Rd.

2339 Report of a crashed moped laying on McKinley St. at Pleasant Av.

Friday June 28

0805 Report of dog in window on State St.

0806 Harassment complaint reported at the PD.

0918 Request for civil standby in the 300 block of E Division St

1011 Report of unwanted contact in the 300 block of E Division St.

1100 Report of found shopping bag with food products in it near Little League field.

1134 Burn Permit issued on Earl St

1204 Cell phone & ear plugs found in grass on E Water St.

2022 Parking violations at the 15 minute parking on Park St.

2025 Foot patrol for stroll the streets

2246 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

2349 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Addis Rd.

Saturday June 29

0830 Found iPhone turned in to PD. It was returned to owner.

0845 Report of a water flowing out of the cemetery. Water Dept. notified of water line break.

1110 Report of assault at Water St. and Park St. Arrested subject for Domestic violence and outstanding warrant.

1207 Property damage crash at Water and Lake.

1227 Civil child custody dispute in the 800 block of Douglas St.

1403 Personal injury crash at W. Division St. and Pleasant Av.

1458 Report of stolen air conditioner from the 200 block of E. Cedar St.

1719 Dispatched to assist Sheriff Dept. on Ridge Rd.

2126 Driving violation on M75 N.

2218 Fireworks complaint in the 500 block of W. Michigan.

Sunday June 30

0022 Driving violation at N. Lake St and River St.

0127 Deer stuck in fence at cemetery on E Division St.

0313 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Ridgeline Dr.

1045 Complaint of a dog left in a vehicle on W Water St. Windows down, not in distress.

1302 Lodge a stray dog at the shelter.

1319 Report of stolen meds in the 700 block of Pleasant Ave. No meds missing.

1529 Property damage crash at Lake St. and River St.

1735 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1740 Report of subject outside yelling and running in to things in the 700 block of Pleasant Av

1804 Report of possible domestic assault occurring in the 700 block of Pleasant Ave.

1924 Assist with armed subject at Boyne Mtn.

1945 Citation issued for Careless Driving at M 75 S and Topolinski Dr.

2101 Served subject with a no Trespass Warning letter

2132 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Whiting’s Park.

2150 Fireworks complaint in the 700 block of State St.

2229 Fireworks complaint in the 1000 block of Pleasant.