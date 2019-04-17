BCPD incident reports

This article features the latest collection of incident reports filed by the Boyne City Police Department.

Monday April 1

0043 Arrested subject on multiple warrants at the river mouth restroom

0832 Noise complaint from the 500 block of Grant St

1200 Alarm going off at residence in the 1200 block of Lakeshore

1455 Arrested subject on warrant in the 400 block of N Lake St

1512 Citation issued for speed at Lake and State.

1818 Juvenile skateboarding in the pavilion

2323 Suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

Tuesday April 2

0459 Citation issued for Expired registration on E Lincoln.

0631 Report of deer hitting cemetery fence and now laying on the ground injured. Unable to locate.

0800 Citation issued for speed at Brockway and Beardsley

0952 Deer dispatched in front in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1840 Request for welfare check in the 800 block of Boyne Av.

1909 Assist Sheriff Dept in Advance.

2252 Assist EMS on Morgan St.

Wednesday April 3

1128 Driving complaint on Groveland St

Thursday April 4

0508 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Silver St.

0911 Report of an eagle “frozen” to the ice out from the 1 Water St Marina.

1038 Report of missing dog on East St. Returned home.

1339 Report of lost car key and fob

1400 Request welfare check in the 400 block of S Park.

1440 Burn permit issued on Lewis Av

1547 Burn permit issued on E Main St

1550 Report of dog running at large near the 1400 block of Pleasant Av.

Report of a bear spotted on Terrace Street.

1921 IRS scam attempt reported from the 300 block of E Division St

2030 Assist Sheriff Dept on US 131

2314 Noise complaint on W Main St

Friday April 5

0024 Disturbance reported on W Main St. All Calm upon arrival.

0041 Report of a disturbance on W Main St

0929 Burn permit issued on Lewis Av

1258 Found cell phone dropped off at PD. Returned to owner.

1936 Assist Sheriff Dept on Walloon Ct.

1958 Found bike on Park St

2005 Motorist assist in the 400 block of N Lake St.

Saturday April 6

0011 Intoxicated possibly suicidal subject on Poplar St.

0251 Report of intoxicated subjects in women’s bathroom at rivers mouth again.

0956 Suspicious situation reported from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1310 Motorist assist in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2003 Lodged stray dog at shelter

2326 Traffic stop turned into a medical issue at Division and First.

Sunday April 7

0303 Intoxicated subject on River St

1222 Report of wallet lost downtown last night.

1614 Civil complaint in the 600 block of Jersey St

1729 Disturbance reported in the 800 block of Brockway St.

1740 Subject driving a go kart around Brockway St

1853 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N Park St

2146 Assist Sheriff Dept. on 131.