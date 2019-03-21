BCHS needs biz interviewers

Boyne City High School has scheduled its annual Senior Interview Fair for Thursday April 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the school gymnasium.

The high school is looking for businesses and individuals who would be available to participate to hold real interviews or mock interviews.

The outcome of the morning is for all 12th grade students to participate in at least three interviews—for open positions or for practice.

Contact BCHS Office at (231) 439-8100 or email bschroeder@boyne.k12.mi.us to participate.