BCHS band celebrates big year

By Boyne City High School Band Director Brandon Ivie

The Boyne City High School Band wraps up an outstanding school year!

Their amazing year started with a fun and productive band camp which produced their terrific fall marching show The High Seas.

The Rambler Marching Band received many compliments as they took their show on the road to Traverse City in October for a District Marching Exhibition.

The Boyne City Jazz Band had a great year performing at various venues highlighted by the dinner performances for Boyne Meets Broadway.

With many new musicians in the past couple years, the Band continues the traditions of American jazz music and looks forward to upcoming performances in the community.

Throughout the school year, over 60 percent of the band members put their talents to the test auditioning for Honors Bands and performing at District and State level music Festivals.

These fine musicians gave wonderful performances and every event earned a First or Second Division rating for their performance.

Despite the winter weather and many days of school missed in January and February, the BCHS Concert Band gave a great performance at the MSBOA District Band Festival earning a First Division rating.

They followed up this successful performance at State Band Festival giving a truly outstanding performance, earning First Division ratings from every judge for the first time in school history!

The Judges and Clinician were truly impressed with the musicality of the students’ performance giving comments such as:

• “Wow!”

• “Great style and attention to detail”

• “Breathtaking, beautiful display of technique, tone, and expressive playing.”

• “There’s a lot of talented musicians in the band.”

• “I love the sound of this band!”

The Clinician that evening, a professor from Michigan State University, even commented, “I never liked this piece. You made me like it tonight!”

The performance was the culmination of a lot of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

As if all of this were not enough for one year, the Band also traveled to Walt Disney World for 5 days of fun, music, and learning.

The Band members took part in a Disney Workshop that takes place in a recording studio, culminating in the band recording the soundtrack to part of a Disney animated film.

The BCHS Concert Band also gave a magical performance as they became Disney Cast Members for the day.

Band members performed at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on March 23.

The Band performed on the Marketplace Stage in the heart of Disney Springs.

The thousands of guests in the area were treated to a magical performance.

Many stopped to listen to the band perform many Disney favorites while others enjoyed the music while strolling through the sunshine on their way to another destination.

The Band program would like to express a heartfelt “thank-you!” to the entire Boyne City community for supporting the Band in various ways for many years as well as continuing to value and support the wonderful Arts programs that the Boyne City Public Schools offer.

We look forward to seeing you in the coming years at the many great concerts, musicals, and other showcase events for the Visual and Performing Arts!