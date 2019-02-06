BCBS grants $15k to Boyne clinic

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will award a $15,000 grant to Boyne Area Free Clinic on …

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will award a $15,000 grant to Boyne Area Free Clinic on Friday Feb. 8 in Boyne City.

The grant funding will help improve access to primary and specialty care for uninsured area residents as well as patient and provider education related to opioid use disorder.

In Charlevoix County, 18 percent of children live in poverty and eight percent of adults under the age of 65 are uninsured. Since 2007, Boyne Area Free Clinic has provided basic medical needs to low-income residents and serves more than 300 uninsured patients annually.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has partnered in this mission since 2010 and provided $115,000 in grant funding towards clinic operations.

Boyne Area Free Clinic is serviced by volunteer medical staff and offers primary care, pharmaceutical assistance, diagnostic services, and access to dental and specialty care.

The clinic also accepts referrals from nearby emergency rooms.

Forty-five safety net clinics throughout Michigan are receiving a total of $827,122 in funding through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Strengthening the Safety Net program.

The program, now in its 14th year, provides free or low-cost medical and dental treatment for uninsured and vulnerable Michigan residents. Since 2005, Blue Cross has provided more than $14 million in grant funding to statewide safety net clinics.