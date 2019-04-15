BBB taking award nominations

Boyne City Gazette

Nominations are now open for the second annual Better Business Bureau Trust Award.

The Trust Award recognizes a leader in the business or nonprofit community who exemplifies and advances the cause of Trust in the marketplace.

“Trust is a word that is so critical today” says Diana Sieger, President of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation and winner of the 2018 Better Business Bureau Trust Award. “When the community has faith and trust in a business, or in a person, it forms the core of that relationship, which is so important.”

The person being nominated for the 2019 Trust Award should be a leader in their field who embodies Honesty, Integrity, Transparency and is someone who has an Impact on their organization and community.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is looking to honor those who fit this profile.

If you know of a person who is a leader when it comes to Trust, submit a nomination here or at bbb.org/western-michigan/Trust-Award.

Please share this with the businesses and nonprofit members in your organization and community.

Nominations are open until June 1, 2019.

Anyone with questions can contact Troy Baker, Better Business Bureau Communication Manager, at troy@wm.bbb.org or (616) 234-0563.