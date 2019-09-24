Audubon presents Boyne River program

Adam Kennedy will relay the Friends of the Boyne River story— why the group was formed 20 years ago and their mission, achievements, programs and many activities.
Kennedy’s passion is the Boyne River.
Retired after 38 years with the US Postal Service, he jumped into active membership by joining the Friends of the Boyne River board of directors and has served as president since 2014.
He represents a group of fun people that care about the river in many capacities – from stream monitoring, river clean ups, purple loosestrife eradication and environmental education to constructing a nature area with boardwalks to the river.
The program takes place Tuesday, October 1 in the conference room at Northern Lights Recreation, 8865 Harbor Petoskey Rd. (M-119), Harbor Springs.
The program begins at 7pm. The program is free and open to the public.
PRAS is a chapter of Michigan Audubon and has members from Charlevoix and Emmet Counties.
PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wildlife and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.