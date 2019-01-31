ATTENTION: Michigan residents urged to conserve natural gas

At 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 30, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made an emergency announcement …

At 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 30, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made an emergency announcement urging all Michigan residents to turn down their thermostats to 65 degrees or lower due to extremely high demand for natural gas and a gas facility incident.

Consumers Energy has asked everyone to comply until noon on Friday Feb. 1.

People are also asked to notify friends, relatives, and neighbors of this emergency situation.

“You can play a role in helping people across the state survive these extreme temperatures,” the announcement stated.