Ask the Lawyers in Boyne

In honor of Law Day, the Emmet-Charlevoix Bar Association will host three “Ask the Lawyers” events on Wednesday May 1.

The Petoskey District Library will host Emmet County attorneys from 4-7 p.m.

The Boyne District Library and Charlevoix Public Library will each host Charlevoix County attorneys from 3-6pm.

These free events, offered to the general public, will feature local attorneys volunteering their time to answer legal questions in the areas of criminal law, domestic/family law, probate/estate/Medicaid planning, personal injury, general civil, business, juvenile, automobile liability, employment, municipal and real estate law.

Questions regarding copyright, trademark and licensing law will be fielded at the Petoskey location only.

Law Day, which was established by President Eisenhower in 1958, is held every year on May 1 to celebrate the role of law in our society and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession.

The Law Day 2019 theme is “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society.”

The theme emphasizes the importance of these essentials of representative government and the need to protect the rights enshrined in the U.S Constitution.

Bar Association President Jennifer Deegan explained, “The Charlevoix-Emmet Bar Association is comprised of local attorneys who provide a wide range of excellent legal services.

We recognize that we are privileged to live and practice law in such a wonderful area and we thank our residents for their support.

We are very pleased to offer this event and invite residents to stop in and meet some of our members. We are excited to answer questions and assist with legal issues.”

“Ask the Lawyers” at the Boyne District Library will take place in the Community Room.

The Charlevoix “Ask the Lawyers” event will be held in Community Room A at the Library.

All of the events are first-come, first-serve; no appointments are required.

Along with Jennifer Deegan, the “Ask the Lawyer” events are being coordinated by Petoskey attorney, Tina DeMoore and Boyne City attorney, Kevin Klevorn.

DeMoore and Klevorn represent the 57th Circuit and the 33rd Circuit, respectively, at the State Bar of Michigan Representative Assembly.