Arrest for possession, OUI of meth

On December 13, 2019 at approximately 10:15 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle on M-115 near E 34 Rd for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The driver displayed signs of being under the influence and several used and unused syringes were in the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Brittney Vanduinen of Lake City.

Vanduinen stated she had smoked marijuana prior to being stopped and taken a prescription medication earlier in the day.

Sobriety tests were administered and Vanduinen was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Troopers also seized a small amount of methamphetamine.

Her passenger, a 21-year-old male from Williamsburg was also arrested for an outstanding civil warrant for child support.

Both were lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

Vanduinen was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Cadillac for one count Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 10 years and/or $15,000.00; and one count Operating Under the Influence of Drugs; a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and a fine of $500.00.

Her bond was set at $10,000.00 10%. Vanduinen’s next scheduled court appearance is on December 26, 2019 for a probable cause conference.