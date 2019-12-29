Arrest for possession of analogues, OWI

On December 4, 2019 at approximately 10:00 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) …
On December 4, 2019 at approximately 10:00 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post stopped a vehicle for a moving violation and arrested the driver for possession of Xanax and Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Second Offense.
The troopers observed the vehicle on US-23 near Bloom Road in Alpena Township. The driver, 23-year-old Dustin Christopher Wirthwein of Alpena, was subsequently arrested for OWI Second Offense. During his arrest he was found to have several Xanax pills in his possession which he did not have a prescription for.
Wirthwein was arrested and lodged in the Alpena Jail. He was arraigned this week in the 88th District Court in Alpena for one count Possession of Controlled Substance – Analogues, a felony punishable by two years and/or $2,000.00; and one count Operating While Intoxicated Second Offense, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year and fine of $200.00 to $1,000.00. Wirthwein’s bond was set at $15,000.00 10%. His next scheduled court date is a probable cause conference on December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.