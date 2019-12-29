Arrest for meth, adderall

On December 22, 2019 at approximately 11:00 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) …
On December 22, 2019 at approximately 11:00 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle for equipment violation and arrested the passenger for possession of methamphetamine and Adderall.
The troopers observed a vehicle with an equipment violation on Boon Road in Haring Township. The driver, a 50-year-old Cadillac woman, did not have a driver’s license or other identification with her. A consent search revealed the passenger, 47-year-old Russell Lee Whaley of Cadillac, had methamphetamine in his possession. He also had a single Adderall pill, which he did not have a prescription for.
Russell was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail. He was arraigned this week in the 84th District Court in Cadillac for one count Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 10 years and/or $15,000.00; Second or Subsequent Offense Notice, a felony punishable by 20 years and/or $30,000.00; one count Possession of Controlled Substance – Analogues, a felony punishable by two years and/or $2,000.00; Second or Subsequent Offense Notice, a felony punishable by four years and/or $4,000.00.