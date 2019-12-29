Arrest for animal cruelty, meth, domestic violence

On December 14, 2019 at approximately 8:00 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post was responding to a domestic violence and animal cruelty complaint at an address on Russell Street in Bear Lake. The suspect was stopped by the trooper while leaving the scene and arrested.

The victim stated she and her boyfriend were living together. He allegedly came home, went directly to the bedroom and stabbed the dog. When he came out of the bedroom, she confronted him and asked him to leave. He assaulted her as she was trying to get him to leave. The victim informed dispatch the suspect left in a red van and taken the wounded dog with him. A responding trooper stopped the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jackson Charles Mackey of Traverse City, on Pleasanton Highway. Mackey was placed into custody after being ordered out of the vehicle. The trooper searched the van and found the dog in the front passenger seat bleeding from a chest wound. Methamphetamine was also located inside the vehicle. The dog was treated at Bay Area Pet Hospital for a single knife wound. The dog is expected to make a full recovery. The female victim was not injured in the assault.

Mackey was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County. He is charged with one count Animal Cruelty, a felony punishable by four years and/or $5,000.00; one count Possession of Methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 10 years and/or $15,000.00; one count Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500.00; one count Operate Without Security/Insurance, a misdemeanor punishable by one year and $200.00 to $500.00; one count Unlawful Use of Registration Plate, a misdemeanor punishable by 90 days and $100.00; one count Operating Under the Influence of Drugs; a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and a fine of $500.00; and one Count Driving While License Suspended, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and $500.00.

Troopers were assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police.