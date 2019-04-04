Apprenticeship info session April 30

The session will include an overview of apprenticeships, the process of developing a program focused on employer training needs, and using apprenticeships in support of employee attraction and retention.

All types and sizes of manufacturing related employers from across Northwest Lower Michigan are invited to attend an apprenticeship information session Tuesday, April 30 in Cadillac.

The information session will run from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm at the Northwest Michigan Works! American Job Center, MSU Extension Conference Room, 401 N. Lake Street.

Various types of manufacturing related occupations will be discussed including Plastic Process Technician, Maintenance Mechanic, CNC Operator, Machine Operator, Programmable Logistic Controller, Production Technologist, Quality Control Tech, Office Manager, Computer Applications, and more. The event will also provide an overview of potential funding options and career pathways in the manufacturing field.

An expert employer panel including Lisa Pepera from Packaging Corporation of America and Carol Mathias from MR Products will be available to answer questions regarding their apprenticeship experience.

There is no charge to attend the information session. Employers should RSVP to either Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org or Susan.Ward@NetworksNorthwest.org.

Registered apprenticeships are offered through the U.S. Department of Labor and are a proven training method for employers to build a talent pipeline of highly skilled, educated employees. Northwest Michigan Works! provides technical assistance and administrative support for registered apprenticeships, including development and implementation guidance.