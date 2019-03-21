Apply now for facade grants

Downtown Applications for Boyne City Main Street’s 2019 façade grant program are now available.

The façade grant program provides matching funds for Main Street District property owners and tenants to improve the facades of their buildings, in order to maintain the architectural character and economic viability of downtown.

“Boyne City Main Street’s commitment to historic preservation is represented in the number of building owners who have utilized this program to improve facades, and we look forward to continuing to grow that number,” said Kelsie King-Duff, Boyne City Main Street Executive Director.

To begin the process, interested property owners or tenants must review the Facade Grant Program Guidelines and meet with representatives from Main Street to discuss the scope of the project.

Improvements must follow the Boyne City Main Street Design Guidelines. An application must then be submitted by noon on May 2.

After a competitive review process by the Design Committee and Boyne City Main Street Board, a decision will be made about which projects receive funding.

For every dollar awarded the applicant must spend an equal amount. Individual grant amounts will be up to 50 percent of a project’s cost.

A total of $20,000 is available for the 2019-20 cycle.

Funds are provided by the Boyne City Main Street Program with dollars raised through Boyne Thunder.

There is no set minimum or maximum number of projects per year.

Eligible items under the façade program include, but may not be limited to:

Removal of siding that was used to cover original building materials

Exterior brick or wall surface repair

Pointing of brick/mortar joint repair

Window and/or door replacement/repair

Any architectural details in need of repair and/or replacement

Ineligible expenses include paint, signage, awnings and work that has already been completed.

The grant program seeks to encourage private investment through the rehabilitation and improvement of facades within the Boyne City Main Street District, to encourage good design that will serve as quality examples, and to preserve the architectural character that is distinctive to Boyne City.

By improving the appearance of the building facades, the program aims to improve the economic viability of the downtown.

For more information about Boyne City Main Street and the façade grant program or to schedule your meeting with Main Street representatives, email mainstreet@boynecity.com.