Alternative paths to success

By BCPS Superintendent Pat Little
In Rambler country, we know that there are many paths to success for our students.
As I watch our preschoolers in the Early Learners program grow each day, I often wonder, what do they need to be successful by the time they graduate from high school?
What will the world look like in 13 years when they are ready to tackle the world as new adults?
It is impossible to know!
But one thing is for sure: having multiple opportunities and paths to success increase the odds of students finding a unique route to success.
Morgan-Shaw School is a great example of the district’s commitment to this approach.
The school transitioned into the Morgan-Shaw School in 2014 and relocated to the Boyne City Education Center.
Morgan-Shaw allows high school students an alternative to the traditional educational environment and creates a specialized path towards graduation.
The students may take vocational courses for electives while taking core classes online.
This avenue is also used to support students who need assistance with credit recovery to get them on track for graduation.
This year, the program has continued to grow and services 38 students.
Beyond the curriculum, an important element of success for Morgan-Shaw students is the nurturing-yet-structured school culture that exists for students.
The program is led by Director Nik McLane and supported by Jessica Parish (Academic Support Supervisor), Lisa Rintala (Math Teacher) and David Willson (Special Education Teacher).
This team is also supported by the BASES group which helps coordinate time and opportunities for individual and small group social/emotional support for students.
The mentoring, coaching, and level of support these students get is impressive!
Morgan-Shaw’s graduation night is truly one of the best events of the year.
I have been so impressed with the students during this pivotal moment in their student careers.
Each student gives a brief speech to the audience about what school elements, personal character traits, and key people in their lives lead to his or her personal path of success.
Some of the student speeches are so powerful and moving! It gives me chills to hear the obstacles that they overcome and their dreams for the future.
The graduation is open to the public.
I encourage folks to attend if you want to be uplifted by these students and their success on May 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the BCEC gymnasium.