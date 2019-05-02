Alternative paths to success

Morgan-Shaw allows high school students an alternative to the traditional educational environment and creates a specialized path towards graduation.

By BCPS Superintendent Pat Little

In Rambler country, we know that there are many paths to success for our students.

As I watch our preschoolers in the Early Learners program grow each day, I often wonder, what do they need to be successful by the time they graduate from high school?

What will the world look like in 13 years when they are ready to tackle the world as new adults?

It is impossible to know!