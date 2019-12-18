Alleged car thief located

On February 6, 2019 a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was …

On February 6, 2019 a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was dispatched to a complaint of a stolen vehicle in Gaylord.

The victim stated the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Joey Michael Haas of Gaylord, was working on his 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer and would not return it.

During the investigation it was learned that Haas was currently out on bond facing felony charges in Otsego County.

He had made the statement he was not going back to jail and informed a friend he was in Columbia, South Carolina.

On February 23, 2019 the vehicle was recovered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was believed that Haas had fled to Long Beach, California.

Early this month Haas was located in Nevada and returned to Michigan.

He was lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

Haas was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (UDAA), a felony punishable by up to five years; and Habitual Offender Fourth Offense, also a felony.

His bond was set at $10,000.00 cash. Haas remains lodged in the Otsego County Jail. His next scheduled court appearance is on December 19, 2019.