Additional Home Heating Credit coming

Approximately 288,000 Michigan households who received Home Heating Credits in 2018 will get an additional one-time payment of $22 this month to help keep their homes warm.

The payments are the result of a $6.5 million supplemental remaining in 2018 federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program block grant dollars received by Michigan.

The additional payment will be generated automatically.

Eligible households do not need to do anything to receive the payment.

Recipients of the additional credit are households that filed a 2018 MI-1040CR-7 Home Heating Credit Claim and qualified for the credit.

Treasury will mail checks to all households that are eligible for the supplemental Home Heating Credit. Recipients are expected to apply the LIHEAP payment to their household heating costs. The credit cannot be replaced or reissued.

Anyone with questions on their Home Heating Credit can contact Treasury at: Michigan Department of Treasury, Customer Contact Section, P.O. Box 30058, Lansing, MI 48909, or call 517-636-4486.

For information regarding heat assistance, contact the MDHHS energy hotline at 855-275-6424, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., or visit the energy website at www.michigan.gov/heatingassistance.