#532 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 6

This week's Boyne City Gazette features stories on the fate of the Portside Art Fair, a look at safety measures being taken by Boyne City Public Schools, lots of photos from Halloween and the Boyne Business Expo, local opinion, cops & courts, business news, a number of public notices and companies looking to hire, church info, a big upcoming events section, and more!

