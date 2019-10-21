#530 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 23

This week's Boyne City Gazette features stories on the health center & rehab to open in Boyne Falls, news on the Boyne City Public Schools board of education discussions over a possible $30 million school improvement project, a big three pages of Boyne City High School Homecoming in full color, and so much more!

