43 new state troopers sworn in

Michigan’s newest troopers will soon report to work at Michigan State Police (MSP) posts across …

Michigan’s newest troopers will soon report to work at Michigan State Police (MSP) posts across the state after graduating from the 136th Trooper Recruit School this afternoon.

MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper administered the Oath of Office during the ceremony at the Lansing Center. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the keynote address.

“Public service is a very honorable profession,” said Whitmer. “Thank you for choosing to serve our residents and for committing yourselves to this career. I support you wish and each of you a long, safe and rewarding career with the Michigan State Police.”

In his address to the graduates, Gasper spoke about the positive impact troopers can make in people’s lives, telling the class, “I’m a strong advocate of fostering a positive mindset and I challenge you to look for the positives in all your experiences. The power of vision is extraordinary and incredible things happen when you are open to the possibilities.”

Tpr. Victor Arroyo III was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at today’s ceremony. Other award recipients included Tpr. Andrew Golden who received the Team Building and Outstanding Performance awards, Tpr. Zachary Verant who received the Academic Achievement Award and Tpr. Aaron Killingbeck who received the Marksmanship Award.

The 136th Trooper Recruit School began on June 30, 2019, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. For the past 25 weeks, recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

As part of the department’s commitment to community outreach and service, the recruits participated in a holiday toy drive in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” and adopted two families for Christmas. In addition, they hosted a Thanksgiving meal giveaway for veterans, organized a 5K run/walk with proceeds going to “Warmth 4 Warriors,” and collected items for deployed military members.

The MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools. Persons interested in learning more about a career with the MSP should visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs for information on how to apply.

To learn more about the MSP’s newest troopers, view the MSP Newsroom.

The next trooper recruit school starts Jan. 26, 2020. Including these new troopers, there are 1,238 troopers assigned statewide.