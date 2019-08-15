37th District constituent hours

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District …

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of September.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s upcoming coffee hours are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 13

9 – 10 a.m., Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St. Traverse City

Friday, Sept. 13

11 a.m. – noon, Elk Rapids District Library, 300 Isle of Pines Drive, Elk Rapids

Monday, Sept. 23

11 a.m. – noon, Cafe Sante, 1 Water St., Boyne City

Friday, Sept. 27

10 – 11 a.m., Driftwood Restaurant and Sports Bar, 590 N. State St., St. Ignace