$362k to promote MI farm markets

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, announced on Dec. 10 new federal support to help expand Michigan farmers markets all across the state.

This investment comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers Market Promotion Program in the 2018 Farm Bill, which Senator Stabenow co-authored.

“Farmers markets spur economic development in local communities, connect more families with Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables, and create new markets for local farmers,” said Senator Stabenow. “This is a win-win for everyone.”

The Michigan Farmers Market Association will receive $362,791 to promote farmers markets throughout the state and grow their customer base among residents and tourists alike.

The project will enhance the visibility of farmers markets through outreach to customers, training for market managers, and strengthened digital tools to help consumers find nearby farmers markets.

“The Michigan Farmers Market Association is very excited to have been awarded a grant from the Farmers Market Promotion Program,” said Amanda Shreve, Executive Director, Michigan Farmers Market Association. “This funding will expand consumer awareness of, attendance, and purchasing at Michigan’s 300 farmers markets. The project will include a statewide outreach campaign and a robust data collection plan to document and assess the impact on farmers markets throughout our state.

“We applaud Senator Stabenow on her work in the Farm Bill process to ensure resources are invested to help connect consumers to healthy, local food and support the viability of farms and food businesses that power local food systems.”

In the 2018 Farm Bill, Senator Stabenow secured permanent funding for the Farmers Market Promotion Program by including it as part of the new Local Agriculture Market Program.

The permanent funds will ensure there are investments available for farmers markets for years to come.