$1M grant supports hospital expansion

The State of Michigan awarded McLaren Northern Michigan a $1 million grant in support of the Building the Future of Health Care expansion project at the Petoskey Campus.

The project involves building a 170,000 square foot wing with 92 new private patient rooms, including a new Intensive Care Unit and Cardiovascular Unit, as well as a new surgery suite. In addition, the project involves converting many of the current double-occupancy patient rooms to private rooms and improving wayfinding throughout the Petoskey Campus.

This past July, when McLaren Northern Michigan broke ground for the new wing, local State Representative and Michigan House Speaker, Lee Chatfield, along with other community officials, joined to celebrate the monumental project.

Rep. Chatfield was instrumental in securing the Michigan Enhancement Grant for McLaren Northern Michigan and was pleased to add, “This important project will benefit residents and visitors throughout northern Michigan—including so many that travel for care from the eastern Upper Peninsula. I am proud to be able to help McLaren Northern Michigan improve access to quality health care, which is critical to everyone in our communities.”

McLaren Northern Michigan is a 202-bed regional referral center serving residents in 22 counties across northern lower Michigan and the eastern part of the Upper Peninsula.

The new construction and renovation project at McLaren Northern Michigan is by far the most ambitious project in its long and distinguished history. Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, Interim CEO, stated, “Our building project is about making this hospital an even better place for colleagues to work, physicians to practice, and, mostly importantly, for patients to receive care and to heal. We are excited about the progress being made and are grateful to the State of Michigan for supporting health care in our region.”

To help leverage funding for this project, in early 2017, McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation launched a major capital campaign to cover a portion of the $178 million overall project cost. In just over 26 months, and with the help of this $1 million Enhancement Grant from the State of Michigan, the Foundation has secured more than $30 million in gifts and pledges.

“Through the generosity of this community, and now, with the state’s funding, we’re even closer to reaching our goal. These next few months will be critical as we reach out to people from all walks of life who care about health care in our communities. Every single gift—no matter the size—will help push us toward our goal,” said Patrick Schulte, Vice President and Chief Development Officer, McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation.

If you would like to learn more about the project and how you can make a donation, visit McLarenNorthernBuilds.org, or call 231-487-3500 to speak with someone from the Foundation.