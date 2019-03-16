15k trades jobs annually in MI

Michigan needs more apprentices and skilled workers to fill the talent gap.

Michigan needs more apprentices and skilled workers to fill the talent gap.

The top high-wage, high-demand Professional Trades careers in Michigan all require education or training beyond high school and Gov. Whitmer’s call for 60 percent of Michiganders achieving postsecondary credentials by 2030 elevates opportunities for students and job seekers to take advantage of apprenticeships, on-the-job training, certificates or associate degree programs for in-demand careers.

“We want students to not only know what high-wage, high-demand career opportunities are available right here in Michigan, but to also prepare them for the best path to learn and train for those careers after high school,” said Talent and Economic Development (Ted) Department of Michigan Acting Director Stephanie Beckhorn. “With more than 500,000 Professional Trades jobs coming open through 2024, it’s critical that we educate students and job seekers on the typical education needed for that profession.

“When we talk about careers in the Professional Trades, we are talking about careers in high-tech, high-demand industries that will position our state as a leader in innovation.”

Michigan has launched a new campaign called Going PRO to help employers across the state fill more than 811,000 jobs in high-paying, highly rewarding careers such as information technology and computer science, healthcare, manufacturing, and other business and Professional Trades fields.

But Michigan needs more apprentices and skilled workers to fill the talent gap.

The 2020 budget proposal presented by Gov. Whitmer, reaffirmed the need to address the state’s talent gap and reach educational attainment goals – and ultimately lead Michigan to a healthier, stronger economy.

Learn more about these rewarding careers at www.Going-PRO.com.

The Talent and Economic Development Department of Michigan (Ted) allows the state to leverage its ability to build talent with in-demand skills while helping state businesses grow and thrive. Joining job creation and economic development efforts under one umbrella, Ted consists of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan State Housing Development Authority, Michigan Strategic Fund, Talent Investment Agency and Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority.