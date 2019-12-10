14th Eddie Essay contest results

Students from Boyne Falls, Concord Academy Boyne and Boyne City Schools 10th Grade Classes were given the writing prompt: “If you had $100 to give to your favorite local charity that helps people which one would it be and why?”

The 14th Annual 10th Grade Eddie Essay Awards Ceremony was hosted by the Boyne City Kiwanis Club on Thursday Dec. 5.

Through sponsorship, the Boyne City Kiwanis Club has given away $29,200 to local charities since the first Contest was held on May 18, 2006.

The Eddie Essay Contest has become the Signature Project of the Boyne City Kiwanis Club.

This contest is held in honor of Ed Hughes, the brother of local Kiwanis member Bernadette Beyer.

Ed’s life exemplified the spirit of giving without expecting anything in return.

The Eddie Essay Contest is designed to pass on the spirit of an ordinary person doing extra-ordinary things following the Kiwanis motto of “Changing One Child and One Community at a Time.”

The mission of the Eddie Essay Project is to teach students about local charitable organizations and to become involved in giving back to the Boyne Area Community.

A committee of Kiwanis members evaluated the one- to two-page essays on the basis of content, spelling, grammar and sentence structure as well as the student’s personal experience and knowledge of the organization.

The winners, their teacher and their families were invited to the Boyne City Education Center for a delicious breakfast served by the Boyne City Hospitality Program.

They were joined by representatives from the charitable organizations featured in their essays.

The Honorable Mention Students, all from Boyne City High School, are:

• Phillip Banner

Alzheimer’s Association

• Maricka Drennan

Good Neighbor Food Pantry

• Cameron Follette

Camp Quality

• Paxton Giem

Trout Unlimited

• Thomas Sommerfeldt

Alcoholics Anonymous

Each of these students presented their organization with a check for $100.

The school winner from Boyne City, Aaron Bess, wrote about Michigan Dyslexia Institute.

Aaron shared with us about the help his sister received and the successes she has achieved:

“All of this work she put in from first grade up until this point, adds up to be one for the best scholarships in her school … the presidential scholarship that awards the valedictorian 2 years of tuition.”

Charlie Skop from Boyne Falls wrote about Hospice of Northwest Michigan that provided care to his uncle.

He stated “Most people die at the end of hospice care, but my uncle was one of the people who lived. He got stronger. Finally he was able to go home.”

Mikahla Pung from Concord Academy Boyne wrote about the Joppa House.

Mikahla has volunteered at Joppa House and has seen the, “transformation from when they first come to Joppa to when they move out. Last year, I did a presentation about domestic violence for the women, which they could relate to.”

Each of these school winners presented $200 to their charity.

Kaitlyn Hammerle, the Silver Grand Prize winner, is from Boyne Falls School.

Kaitlyn shared with us about her Grandpa’s journey.

She sadly understands “Alzheimer’s is an invisible threat that creeps up on people like a lion waiting to pounce, and when it’s done feeding, there’s nothing left.

She described Grandvue Medical Care Facility, “not only for its immaculate staff, healthy activities, and a superb support system but also for their genuine care.”

Kaitlyn was able to present $500 towards helping “making elders suffering from Alzheimer’s as happy and as comfortable as possible.”

The Gold Grand Prize was awarded to Shay Stanley from Concord Academy Boyne.

Shay bravely shared with us his essay entitled “Everybody Deserves a Chance at Life.”

His personal experience brought him to share his grief: “I know what my family went through and to think about even one family going through what we went through is awful and gut-wrenching. Suicide is a powerful act and we should be trying to prevent it all costs. I am personally devoting my life to raising awareness and this organization is something that is going to help me tremendously with resources and support.”

To assist Shay with his goal he was able to present $1000 to Kiersten’s Ride.

The winners touch our hearts and bring tears to our eyes for the profound understanding they have of giving to others without expecting anything in return.

These essay winners are our leaders for tomorrow.

Kiwanis members are grateful to the three schools that participated in this year’s contest, as well as all our sponsors who help make this event so successful!

Expressing her pride in the students caring for others, Cathy Goforth presented each of the nine winning students with a gift from Huntington Bank.

Since the inception of the Eddie Essay Contest in 2006, Huntington Bank has generously donated a gift to each of the winning essayists.

Anyone looking for more information on the Kiwanis Eddie Essay Contest can contact Bernadette Beyer at 582-0670.

Those wanting to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Boyne City can join members for their weekly Thursday 7 A.M. meeting at Water Street Cafe or contact Kiwanis President, Ken Visser, at (231) 590-1550.