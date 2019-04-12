126,081 MI clean energy jobs

Michigan’s clean energy workforce employs more than all the waiters and waitresses, computer programmers, lawyers and web developers in Michigan combined, according to Department of Labor Employment Statistics.

More than 126,000 Michiganders now work in clean energy industries after adding 4,800 jobs in 2018, according to a new analysis of energy jobs data from Clean Energy Trust (CET) and the national, nonpartisan business group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs).

Overall, Michigan now employs 111,881 more workers in clean energy than fossil fuels (14,200).

Michigan leads Midwest in clean energy jobs and is 5th in U.S.

7 in 10 clean energy workers are involved in Energy Efficiency

Clean energy jobs grew 4% in 2018

Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb counties lead Michigan in clean energy jobs

Clean energy employs 111,881 more Michiganders than fossil fuels

Led by 16 percent growth in advanced transportation, Michigan’s clean energy jobs now make up 2.7 percent of all jobs in Michigan with employers expecting a 9.0 percent increase in jobs for 2019. Across all industries, clean jobs grew 4.0 percent in 2018.

“With job growth across the renewable energy generation, energy efficiency, and advanced transportation sectors, this report shows that Midwestern economies are benefiting from the clean energy industry,”said Erik G. Birkerts, CEO of Clean Energy Trust. “Further, this report indicates that the Midwest is creating jobs in the clean energy industry more quickly than the rest of the country – a sign the Midwest is a good place for clean energy businesses to grow.”

Energy efficiency once again led all clean energy sectors in Michigan, employing 85,061 workers – accounting for seven in 10 of all clean energy workers. Advanced Transportation came in second (25,304), followed by Renewable Energy Generation (11,427).

Released today, Clean Jobs Midwes t highlights Michigan’s growing importance in America’s transition to renewable energy, with solar and wind energy now home to 10,202 jobs

Contributing the most clean energy jobs were Oakland County (30,756), Wayne County (20,300), and Macomb County (12,862). There are 66,149 jobs in Detroit and Grand Rapids metro areas combined while 25,197 jobs came from the Michigan’s rural areas.

“Since we began tracking this data four years ago, the Midwest has seen significant growth every year—adding nearly 170,000 clean energy jobs since 2015,” said Micaela Preskill, E2 Midwest States Advocate. “This report clearly proves that clean energy in the Midwest is not just a trend, it is driving economic growth and opportunities across the region.”

Detailed and interactive breakdowns of Michigan’s clean energy economy are available at CleanJobsMidwest.com – including job totals for every Michigan county, congressional district, and state legislative district.

Other key findings:

3,703 Michiganders now work in grid modernization (1,313) and energy storage (2,390).

Construction ( 21.8% ) and manufacturing (56.8%) make up the majority of clean energy jobs.

Advanced transportation technologies grew 16.0 percent in 2019, adding 3,488 jobs.

Electric power generation jobs using fossil fuels (7,390) employed 4,037 less workers than renewable energy generation jobs (11,427).

Small businesses are driving Michigan's clean energy sectors, with 78.5 percent of clean energy businesses employing fewer than 20 individuals.

10.8 percent of Michiganders employed in clean energy are veterans, compared to the national average of six percent.

Across the entire 12-state region, Clean Jobs Midwes t found that clean energy employment totaled 737,030 at the end of last year – led by Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio each with each more than 100,000 jobs and four other states accounting for over 50,000 jobs.

The report follows E2’s Clean Jobs America analysis which found the clean energy jobs account for nearly 3.3 million jobs across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Both reports expand on data from the 2019 U.S. Energy and Employment Report (USEER) produced by the Energy Futures Initiative (EFI) in partnership with the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO), using data collected and analyzed by the BW Research Partnership. The report is available at www.usenergyjobs.org .

E2 is a partner on the USEER, the fourth installment of the energy survey first released by the Department of Energy in 2016 and subsequently abandoned under the Trump administration.

Clean energy jobs have grown every year since the first report was released in 2016.

To speak with business leaders in the Midwest who support strong investments in clean energy and their impact on America’s economy, please contact Michael Timberlake at (202) 289-2407.

More information about E2’s clean energy jobs research can be found at www.e2.org/reports.

Additional Resources:

Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) is a national, nonpartisan group of business leaders, investors, and professionals from every sector of the economy who advocate for smart policies that are good for the economy and good for the environment. Our members have founded or funded more than 2,500 companies, created more than 600,000 jobs, and manage more than $100 billion in venture and private equity capital. For more information, see www.e2.org or follow us on Twitter at @e2org .

Clean Energy Trust brings cleantech innovation to market by finding, funding, and growing high-impact cleantech startups from the Midwest. Structured as a nonprofit, Clean Energy Trust makes seed investments and provides patient, hands-on support to help entrepreneurs scale and succeed. To date, Clean Energy Trust has invested in 27 companies across the Midwest. Learn more at www.cleanenergytrust.org or follow us on Twitter at @cleanenergytrst .