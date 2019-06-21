﻿Time running out for tuition benefits

Time is running out for eligible individuals who graduated in 2015 with a high school …

Time is running out for eligible individuals who graduated in 2015 with a high school diploma or equivalent to claim their Tuition Incentive Program (TIP) benefits, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The grant program – commonly referred to as TIP – encourages eligible Michigan Medicaid recipients to complete high school by providing college tuition assistance. Eligible TIP students have four years from high school graduation to initiate TIP benefits or permanently forfeit eligibility.

For the class of 2015, this means TIP students must be enrolled in college by the upcoming fall 2019 semester or become permanently ineligible to receive TIP.

“If you were identified as an eligible TIP student in 2015, time is running out to claim your benefits,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This isn’t a loan. It is money to help pay for a certificate, associate degree or a portion of a four-year degree that doesn’t have to be paid back.”

All TIP students must file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA for short, to receive TIP benefits.

To learn more about TIP and how to start using it, go to www.michigan.gov/mistudentaidor contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov or 1-888-447-2687