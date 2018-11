The Charlevoix County Sheriff Office may host free self-defense training for women in Charlevoix County …

The Charlevoix County Sheriff Office may host free self-defense training for women in Charlevoix County in December.

The sheriff office is looking for input to see if there is a need or desire for the class.

Class size is yet-to-be determined based on need.

Potential date for the training is Dec. 5 or 6.

If you are interested in attending, please call the office at (231) 547-4461 and put your name on the list by Wednesday Nov. 21.