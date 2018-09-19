Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award

Waterpaw is back from Continuing Education with the Aquascape Conservationist of the Year Award. Every August …

Waterpaw is back from Continuing Education with the Aquascape Conservationist of the Year Award.

Every August member of the Waterpaw crew travel to the water gardening capital of the world, St. Charles, Illinois. We go to gather information of what is new, what is happening in our industry and how to improve on what is already a great system for water gardening.

Waterpaw has been a Top Frog, Top 100 Water Feature Installer for the past three years and we are again thrilled to bring home that distinction. But this year we also came home with something a little more special—Conservationist of the Year.

Our work in the communities this year caught the attention of Aquascape. We donated a pondless stream to the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in June, followed by another donation to Raven Hill with a rain harvesting system in tandem with an interactive stream in late July.

We also installed a crowd funded Bear Resistant Pond for the fans of snowmancam.com in Gaylord in August. And, Waterpaw is slated to be a part of the Lake Charlevoix Associations shoreline garden project in Boyne City this fall.

After the birth of our son Hugo on Christmas Day this year we decided to re-invest our business into our communities.

It has been the best present we ever gave ourselves. It’s important to us that we are a bedrock for water education in Northwestern Michigan.

Not only are our water features safe for the watersheds, animals, kids and plants in Northern Michigan but they are interactive educational tools.

We want our children and following generations to not only love the lakes but understand and care about how we keep our bodies of water clean, safe and vital.

We hope the members of the community that visit and enjoy our water features will take home with them a bit of wonder at our natural world and how blessed we all are.

You can visit our website at www.waterpaw.net for more information on our work or call us (231)439-0067.

~SPONSORED CONTENT~