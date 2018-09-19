In The News
September 19, 2018 - Boyne area high school sports
September 19, 2018 - Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award
September 19, 2018 - LETTERS – Devastation at Camp Sea-Gull?
September 19, 2018 - Celebrate the life of Boyne City’s Roni Fish
September 19, 2018 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
September 19, 2018 - Study says Medicaid expansion boosted financial health of low-income Michiganders
September 18, 2018 - #473 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 19
September 17, 2018 - Boyne police investigating church graffiti
September 17, 2018 - Gov. Snyder says foreign investment key to Michigan success
September 17, 2018 - Healthy Michigan waiver hoped to protect local healthcare
September 16, 2018 - U.S. Senate passes bill to update Great Lakes Environmental Sensitivity Index Maps
September 16, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court October oral arguments
September 13, 2018 - Grant supports mental health tech in Michigan
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new way to explore 545,000 career openings
September 12, 2018 - Steps to safeguard your property during Boyne City sewer cleaning project
September 12, 2018 - UPDATE: Boyne water main still under repair
September 12, 2018 - Boyne woman part of ArtPrize; day trip planned to Grand Rapids
September 12, 2018 - Boyne City goals, parking, statue discussed
September 12, 2018 - Michigan’s new anti-fraud unit in Dept. of Insurance and Financial Services
September 12, 2018 - Cole lauds Boyne on being named Great American Main Street semifinalist
Home / Free / News / Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award

Waterpaw wins Aquascape Conservationist Award

— September 19, 2018

Waterpaw is back from Continuing Education with the Aquascape Conservationist of the Year Award.

Every August member of the Waterpaw crew travel to the water gardening capital of the world, St. Charles, Illinois. We go to gather information of what is new, what is happening in our industry and how to improve on what is already a great system for water gardening.

Waterpaw has been a Top Frog, Top 100 Water Feature Installer for the past three years and we are again thrilled to bring home that distinction. But this year we also came home with something a little more special—Conservationist of the Year.

Our work in the communities this year caught the attention of Aquascape. We donated a pondless stream to the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in June, followed by another donation to Raven Hill with a rain harvesting system in tandem with an interactive stream in late July.

We also installed a crowd funded Bear Resistant Pond for the fans of snowmancam.com in Gaylord in August. And, Waterpaw is slated to be a part of the Lake Charlevoix Associations shoreline garden project in Boyne City this fall.

After the birth of our son Hugo on Christmas Day this year we decided to re-invest our business into our communities.

It has been the best present we ever gave ourselves. It’s important to us that we are a bedrock for water education in Northwestern Michigan.

Not only are our water features safe for the watersheds, animals, kids and plants in Northern Michigan but they are interactive educational tools.

We want our children and following generations to not only love the lakes but understand and care about how we keep our bodies of water clean, safe and vital.

We hope the members of the community that visit and enjoy our water features will take home with them a bit of wonder at our natural world and how blessed we all are.

You can visit our website at www.waterpaw.net for more information on our work or call us (231)439-0067.

~SPONSORED CONTENT~

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Thunderstorm
Thursday
Thunderstorm
100%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday Night
Chance of a Thunderstorm
50%
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday
Chance of a Thunderstorm
50%
Partly Cloudy
Friday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  