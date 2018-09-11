Water main break in Boyne City— September 11, 2018
A water main break is currently affecting the northeast side of Boyne City.
A water main break is currently affecting the northeast side of Boyne City.
Residents may experience low water pressure or, at times, no water, as the main will have to be shut down to repair the pipe.
Boyne City officials say work crews are onsite working to resolve the issue.
At this time, the city does not have an estimated time for the repair.
