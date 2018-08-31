In The News
Home / Events / Free / News / Region/State / Water abuse protest in Mackinaw City Sept. 1

Water abuse protest in Mackinaw City Sept. 1

— August 31, 2018

A ‘Pipe Out Paddle Flotilla Protest” and a press conference will launch a weekend of festivities and protests this Friday and Saturday at the Straits of Mackinac and surrounding communities.

Alleged abuse of water resources around the state, from the Nestle Corporation activities in Evart, to the Enbridge Line 5 in the straits will be protested.

Visiting dignitaries and media representatives are invited to a formal press conference at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 1 in Mackinaw City, at the corner of Nicolet and Huron Sts., near the foot of the Big Mac.

Local and state political office-holders and candidates, event organizers and representatives of Michigan water resource organizations will be in attendance.

Those expected to attend include Regina Gasco-Bentley, Aaron Payment, Jeff Irwin, Yousef Rabhi and many others.

The weekend’s events begin with a Friday feast at Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians government building, 7500 Odawa Circle, Harbor Springs.

Supporters and sponsors will be honored.

Main entrees will be provided.

Learn about Supreme Court Candidates: Samuel Bagnestos and Megan Cavanagh. For additional information on this activity call 231-487-8117.

Following the dinner, participants will join others at the Light Event at Huron and Nicolet Sts. at the foot of the Mackinac Bridge.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m. participants will light up the shoreline with important floating messages about protecting the Great Lakes.

The Detroit and Ann Arbor Light Brigades will be hosting.

A “Pipe Out Paddle Flotilla protest #4” starts Saturday morning, at 9 a.m., launching a full day of events which celebrate and honor the Great Lakes.

At the 11 a.m. press conference featuring Michigan legislators, tribal representatives, local officials and event organizers will offer their views on the Line 5 and other challenges to the health of our waters.

The Water is Life Festival noon – 6:30 p.m.

Throughout the day various bands, poets and speakers will be entertaining the crowds at Conkling Heritage Park, 355 S. Huron, Mackinaw City.

