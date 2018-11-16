Watch for deer as hunters head out

Michigan’s firearms deer season has begun and the Insurance Alliance of Michigan (IAM) has a warning to drivers: …

“As hunters head into fields and forests deer will become more active – especially at dawn and dusk. It’s important for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for deer, which can dart out in front of cars without warning,” said Dyck Van Koevering, general counsel for IAM. “More than 1,100 people were injured in car crashes involving deer in 2017, making it more important than ever to remain vigilant.”

In 2017, 50,949 vehicle crashes involving deer were reported in Michigan, resulting in 1,112 injuries and 16 deaths. In 2016, 1,200 people were hurt and 14 people were killed in 46,870 car accidents.

According to the Michigan State Police, the counties with the most reported vehicle crashes involving deer in 2017 were:

1) Oakland County (1,765)

2) Kent County (1,572)

3) Jackson County (1,310)

4) Lapeer County (1,185)

5) Ottawa County (1,122)

6) Montcalm County (1,075)

7) Isabella County (1,057)

8) Huron County (1,055)

9) Allegan County (1,044)

10) Sanilac County (1,034)

“Remember, deer travel in groups, so if you see one near the side of the road there’s a good chance others are nearby,” Van Koevering said. “Deer can be easily startled, making it hard to predict which direction they’ll run and when, so it’s best to be prepared for anything.”

IAM recommends the following safety tips: