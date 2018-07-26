Walloon Antique Flywheelers fest July 26-29

Join the Northern Michigan Antique Flywheelers for their 31st annual tractor engine and craft show …

Join the Northern Michigan Antique Flywheelers for their 31st annual tractor engine and craft show event from Thursday July 26 through Sunday July 29, on the Walloon Flywheelers’ fairgrounds off US-131 between Walloon Lake and Boyne Falls.

The Antique Flywheelers Show promises old-time fun for the whole family.

In addition to arts, crafts, tractor displays and demonstrations, there is antique farm machinery, music, dancing, a flea market, the Huddleston School exhibit, and much more!

Each day, the gates open at 7 a.m.

The opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m., with a Parade of Power at 2 p.m. daily and, at 7 p.m., there is a Tractor Safari (excludes Sunday).

Admission to the event is $7 per day for adults. Children younger than 12 get in free with an adult. Primitive camping is $25 plus admission per person.

There are concessions and an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet at 7 a.m. daily. Show grounds phone is (231) 549-3041.

No pets, bicycles or alcoholic beverages on the show grounds, and personal transportation vehicles are allowed for the handicapped only.

• Campers use north entrance

• Visitors use south entrance

This year’s event features

Concessions • Flea Market • Antique Autos

Museum • Musical Entertainment

Arts & Crafts • Barber Shop • Blacksmiths

Grist Mill • Filling Station • Flea Market

Small Engine Displays • Saw Mill

Children’s Activities • Farm Museum

Tractor Scale • Shingle Mill • Branding

Basket Shop & Veneer Mill • Threshing

Featuring Gas-Powered Hand Equipment