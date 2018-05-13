In The News
Home / News / Volunteers sought for Charlevoix Sheriff’s Victim Services Unit

Volunteers sought for Charlevoix Sheriff’s Victim Services Unit

— May 13, 2018

The Charlevoix County Sheriff Office is looking for more volunteers to be a part of its Victim Services Unit (VSU).

 

The Unit consists of volunteers, called advocates, from the community who would be on-call to respond in pairs to situations such as natural deaths, suicides, and severe traffic accidents.

The main role of an advocate is to be a temporary support system until a support system is in place for people during a tragedy.

Volunteers must complete a 20-hour training session conducted by the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association (MSA).

The training will cover a variety of topics ranging from grief training, effective communication skills, and law enforcement protocols.
MSA hosts four to six trainings a year in different locations every year.

Once an advocate successfully completes the training, they are able to assist their Unit and Law Enforcement agencies within Charlevoix County.

Volunteers are expected to be on-call five (5) 12-hour shifts a month based on their availability.

If you are interested in joining or would like more information on the Victim Services Unit, please fill out an application, which can be found on the Charlevoix County Sheriff Office website under Divisions – Victim Services Unit, or call Sheriff Vondra or Coordinator Sarah Kaminski at 231-547-4461.

 

