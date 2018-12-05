Volunteers needed to pack Christmas boxes

Volunteers are needed to set up and pack Christmas boxes for Boyne Area Community Christmas. Please …

Volunteers are needed to set up and pack Christmas boxes for Boyne Area Community Christmas.

Please join us at the Boyne City Early Education Building (old Middle School) gym beginning each day at 10 a.m. and working until done.

The more volunteers we have the earlier we will be done each day.

Wed. Dec. 19 is set up and Thurs. Dec. 20 is packing.

Lunch will be provided to volunteers on Thursday.

No need to RSVP, just be there by 10 a.m. if you can help.

For more information call (231) 459-5588.

