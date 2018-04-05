In The News
USPS urges dog owners to secure pets when accepting pacakges

— April 5, 2018

U.S. Postal Service Releases Annual Dog Attack City Rankings

Delivery Scanning Technology Linked to Decrease from 2016

"Any dog can bite" poster

The number of postal employees attacked by dogs nationwide reached 6,244 in 2017 — more than 500 fewer than 2016. Today, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is showcasing technology that alerts mail carriers of potential attacks while releasing its annual list of cities where the most dog attacks were recorded. The organization also highlights safety initiatives to help protect its employees and offers tips to pet owners.

“We’re encouraged by the decrease in dog attacks,” said U.S. Postal Service Safety Director Linda DeCarlo in San Diego, where postal employees suffered 46 attacks — the fifth ranked city in 2017. “The totals are still too high, but we’re confident that with continuing education and dog bite prevention training, along with advancing technology, we can keep more people safe and keep attacks trending downward.”

Enhancing Employee Safety 
DeCarlo highlights USPS safety measures that alert mail carriers to dogs on their delivery routes. The Package Pickup application on usps.com asks customers to indicate if there are dogs at their addresses when they schedule package pickups. This information is provided to carriers on their delivery scanners which send alerts if an unleashed dog is reported in a delivery area.

“The scanners that our carriers use to confirm a customer’s delivery include a feature for them to indicate the presence of a dog at an individual address,” said DeCarlo. “This information is particularly helpful for substitute carriers who fill in for regular carriers on their days off.”

 information provided to carriers on delivery scanner

DeCarlo is in San Diego Thursday, April 5, to kick off National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which runs Sunday, April 8, through Saturday, April 14. The Postal Service, joined by the American Humane, American Veterinary Medical Association, Insurance Information Institute and State Farm Insurance, is driving home the message that dog bites are a national issue and education can resolve the issue.

Half of the 4.5 million Americans bitten by dogs annually are children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DeCarlo gave the following tips and encouraged sharing them using the hashtag #preventdogbites. A video on dog bite prevention tips is available on the Postal Service’s YouTube channel.

  • If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.
  • Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the person handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.
  • The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. If a carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If a dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s Post Office.

American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, estimates that more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year with 800,000 seeking medical attention for these bites — more than half of them being children.

“Two-thirds of the injuries occurring in children four years or younger are to the head or neck region, and studies have also shown that the greatest percentage of dog-bite fatalities occurred among children and unsupervised newborns left with dogs — something that should never occur,” said Mark Stubis, chief communications officer, American Humane.  “To help, American Humane offers a free online booklet, ‘Pet Meets Baby,’ with valuable information on introducing a new child to a home with a pet — or a new pet into a home with a child available for families with children.”

Insurance company State Farm reports that in 2017, it paid more than $132 million as a result of 3,618 dog-related injury claims. The average cost paid per claim was $36,573. “State Farm is also one of the few insurance companies that does not exclude homeowner or renter insurance coverage because of the breed of dog owned,” said Heather Paul, State Farm public affairs specialist. “The company reinforces that responsible pet ownership and educating children about how to safely interact with dogs is key to reducing dog bites.”

“Veterinarians see firsthand the needless heartbreak a dog bite can cause,” said Dr. Mike Topper, AVMA President. “We know that dog bites are not a breed-specific issue and that any dog can bite. We also know that most bites can be prevented through education. Your veterinarian and the AVMA have extensive resources designed to keep your pup, no matter what their breed, a happy, healthy member of your family and community.

2017 Dog Attack Rankings by City
A total of 6,244 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2017. The top 30 city rankings are below. Some cities share the same rankings as they experienced the same number of attacks.

Office City

Office State

CY-17

CY-16

1

 HOUSTON

TX

71

62

2

 LOS ANGELES

CA

67

80

3

 ST LOUIS

MO

52

31

4

 CLEVELAND

OH

49

60

5

 SAN DIEGO

CA

46

57

6

 BALTIMORE

MD

44

36

6

 SAN ANTONIO

TX

44

42

7

 COLUMBUS

OH

43

39

8

 DALLAS

TX

40

41

9

 LOUISVILLE

KY

39

51

10

 CHICAGO

IL

38

46

11

 DENVER

CO

35

47

12

 LONG BEACH

CA

32

22

12

 DETROIT

MI

32

48

12

 KANSAS CITY

MO

32

30

13

 OAKLAND

CA

28

23

13

 SEATTLE

WA

28

31

14

 MINNEAPOLIS

MN

27

43

14

 CHARLOTTE

NC

27

33

14

 PHILADELPHIA

PA

27

40

15

 SAN JOSE

CA

26

21

15

 FORT WORTH

TX

26

33

16

 MIAMI

FL

25

15

16

 INDIANAPOLIS

IN

25

44

16

 ROCHESTER

NY

25

11

16

 CINCINNATI

OH

25

24

16

 TOLEDO

OH

25

18

17

 PHOENIX

AZ

24

35

17

 SACRAMENTO

CA

24

30

17

 PORTLAND

OR

24

41

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

