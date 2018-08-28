US-31 roadwork in Petoskey begins Sept. 4— August 28, 2018
The US-31 temporary widening project for US-31 in Petoskey is scheduled to begin Sept. 4.
The estimated completion date is Friday Oct. 12.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be temporarily widening the shoulders of US-31 from east of Lake Street to MacDonald Drive in Petoskey in preparation for next year’s reconstruction project.
Project map: https://bit.ly/2BKVhym
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
This work will require nighttime single-lane closures under flag control from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. No work will be done from 6 a.m. on Friday to Sunday at 7 p.m.
SAFETY FEATURES:
This work will help reduce traffic delay and congestion during next year’s reconstruction project.