Home / Events / Free / News / US-31 roadwork in Petoskey begins Sept. 4

US-31 roadwork in Petoskey begins Sept. 4

— August 28, 2018

The US-31 temporary widening project for US-31 in Petoskey is scheduled to begin Sept. 4.

The estimated completion date is Friday Oct. 12.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be temporarily widening the shoulders of US-31 from east of Lake Street to MacDonald Drive in Petoskey in preparation for next year’s reconstruction project.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2BKVhym

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                     

This work will require nighttime single-lane closures under flag control from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. No work will be done from 6 a.m. on Friday to Sunday at 7 p.m.

SAFETY FEATURES:                    

This work will help reduce traffic delay and congestion during next year’s reconstruction project.

