US-31 resurfacing starts Sept. 4 in Elk Rapids— August 24, 2018
US-31 resurfacing in Elk Rapids starts Sept. 4.
The project is expected to begin Tuesday Sept. 4 and be completed Friday Sept. 28.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $240,000 to resurface 2.2 miles of US-31 from south of Sunset Shores Drive to the Elk River Bridge in Elk Rapids.
Project map: https://bit.ly/2MxIP9l
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures under flag control.
SAFETY FEATURES: This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.