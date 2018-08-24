US-31 resurfacing starts Sept. 4 in Elk Rapids

US-31 resurfacing in Elk Rapids starts Sept. 4. The project is expected to begin Tuesday Sept. 4 …

The project is expected to begin Tuesday Sept. 4 and be completed Friday Sept. 28.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $240,000 to resurface 2.2 miles of US-31 from south of Sunset Shores Drive to the Elk River Bridge in Elk Rapids.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2MxIP9l

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures under flag control.

SAFETY FEATURES: This project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.