US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix starts Monday with sidewalk ramp upgrades

The US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix County is slated to begin Monday Aug. 6 with sidewalk ramp upgrades.

The project is expected to be competed by Thursday Nov. 15.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.7 million to resurface more than 3.5 miles of US-31 and M-66 in Charlevoix from M-66 to Mercer Boulevard on US-31 and from Stover Road to US-31 on M-66.

The project includes converting the existing four lanes to three with a center left-turn lane from M-66 to Hurlbut Street and from the bascule bridge north to Mercer Boulevard.

The project also includes upgrading sidewalk ramps in the project limits to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Work on the sidewalk ramps will occur first, with repaving scheduled to begin after Labor Day.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2M5FpHv

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Initial work on sidewalk ramps will require shoulder closures, with one lane remaining open in each direction at all times. During resurfacing of existing three- and four-lane sections, one lane will remain open in each direction. During resurfacing in the downtown area between Hurlbut Street and the bascule bridge, work will be done at night under flag control.

SAFETY FEATURES:

This project will improve safety by maintaining one lane in each direction with the addition of a center left-turn lane, making it easier and safer for pedestrians to cross.