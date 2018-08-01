In The News
August 1, 2018 - Boyne Expo registration now open
August 1, 2018 - Boyne City High School Class of 1978 reunion
August 1, 2018 - US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix starts Monday with sidewalk ramp upgrades
August 1, 2018 - Michigan Supreme Court rules on anti-gerrymandering proposal
July 31, 2018 - Michigan tax-foreclosed property auctions
July 31, 2018 - Michaywé Art and Crafts Fair Aug. 10-11
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
July 31, 2018 - Lady sports leagues raise money for breast health
July 31, 2018 - Boyne Catholic Community events
July 31, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Consideration to amend Boyne City zoning
July 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County Planning meeting cancelled
July 31, 2018 - #466 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 1
July 29, 2018 - Canada and USA celebrate Michigan groundbreaking of Gordie Howe Int’l Bridge﻿
July 28, 2018 - What Michiganders need to know about REAL ID mandate
July 27, 2018 - Many bills proposed for adoption in Michigan legislature
July 27, 2018 - Michigan Amtrack rail network now bike friendly
July 26, 2018 - Celebrate Walloon Festival this Saturday
July 26, 2018 - Walloon Antique Flywheelers fest July 26-29
July 26, 2018 - Michigan schools to try automotive cybersecurity curriculum
July 25, 2018 - LETTERS – Vote Ferguson, concerns with Camp SeaGull, write-in Morgan
US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix starts Monday with sidewalk ramp upgrades

US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix starts Monday with sidewalk ramp upgrades

— August 1, 2018

The US-31 and M-66 project in Charlevoix County is slated to begin Monday Aug. 6 with sidewalk ramp upgrades.

The project is expected to be competed by Thursday Nov. 15.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.7 million to resurface more than 3.5 miles of US-31 and M-66 in Charlevoix from M-66 to Mercer Boulevard on US-31 and from Stover Road to US-31 on M-66.

The project includes converting the existing four lanes to three with a center left-turn lane from M-66 to Hurlbut Street and from the bascule bridge north to Mercer Boulevard.

The project also includes upgrading sidewalk ramps in the project limits to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Work on the sidewalk ramps will occur first, with repaving scheduled to begin after Labor Day.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2M5FpHv  

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                    

Initial work on sidewalk ramps will require shoulder closures, with one lane remaining open in each direction at all times. During resurfacing of existing three- and four-lane sections, one lane will remain open in each direction. During resurfacing in the downtown area between Hurlbut Street and the bascule bridge, work will be done at night under flag control.

SAFETY FEATURES:                   

This project will improve safety by maintaining one lane in each direction with the addition of a center left-turn lane, making it easier and safer for pedestrians to cross.

