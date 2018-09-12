UPDATE: Boyne water main still under repair— September 12, 2018
Following a water main break on Tuesday Sept. 11, water was restored temporarily last night.
Boyne …
Boyne City officials say this morning that the water main break was not completely repaired.
Water is being shut back off this morning to finish the repairs.
These repairs should take a few hours to complete.
Updates will be posted on the City’s facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/boynecity
