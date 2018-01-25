In The News
Charlevoix Commission on Aging needs volunteers to deliver senior meals
OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018
PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Jan. 10 synopsis
Boyne City Blaze Robotics Team supported by state grant
U.S. Mint to issue Michigan Pictured Rocks quarter
Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update
Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety
Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures
DN North American Championship Regatta ice yacht racers coming to Lake Charlevoix
#439 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 24
Boyne City Commission urges respectful behavior with 'statement of conduct'
Boyne Valley Knights of Columbus regional spelling bee in photos
Boyne City's 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential
$10k donation to Boyne City Police for new Tasers
#438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17
Rise in flu cases prompts visitor restriction at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey
Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17
Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
Boyne City High School to celebrate anniversary of 1977 basketball team
#437 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 10
U.S. Mint to issue Michigan Pictured Rocks quarter

— January 25, 2018

The United States Mint and the National Park Service will launch the America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan on Wednesday Feb. 7.

The ceremony will be held at the Mather Elementary School Auditorium.

Additional event highlights include a performance by the Munising High School Concert Choir, a ceremonial coin pour and an exchange of $10 rolls of newly-minted Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarters after the ceremony.

Paul Balan, designer of the quarter will also attend.

WHO:

  • Marc Landry, Acting Associate Director, Numismatic and Bullion Directorate, United States Mint
  • Paul Balan, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter designer, United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program
  • Timothy Williams, Deputy Director, External Affairs at the Department of the Interior, for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke
  • Jay Gage, Regional Manager, Upper Peninsula Northern Michigan, for Senator Debbie Stabenow
  • Katelyn Rader, Upper Peninsula Regional Coordinator, for Senator Gary Peters
  • David Horne, Superintendent, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
  • Katherine Reynolds, Executive Director, Greater Munising Bay Partnership, Alger County Chamber of Commerce and the Munising Downtown Development Authority

WHEN: Wednesday, February 7, 2018, 10 a.m. ET

WHERE: Mather Elementary School Auditorium, 411 Elm Ave. in Munising

COIN FORUM
The United States Mint will host a coin forum the evening before the launch ceremony—Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 6–7 p.m. ET—at the Munising Township Office, E9630 Prospect Street, Wetmore, MI  49895.

The coin forum is an opportunity for the public to learn about upcoming United States Mint coin programs and initiatives, and express their views about future coinage.

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter is the 41st release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110-456.

Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses (tails sides) of the America the Beautiful Quarters.

The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.

