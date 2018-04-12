Trump tax repeal event April 16 in Traverse City

MONDAY: In Advance of Tax Day, Activists Host Event in Traverse City to Call on …

MONDAY: In Advance of Tax Day, Activists Host Event in Traverse City to Call on Congress to Repeal the TrumpTax

Over 100 Events Across the Country Will Shine a Light on Republican Tax Hikes on Middle-Class Families

On Monday, April 16, activists from across Michigan will host an event in advance of Tax Day to call on Congress to repeal the TrumpTax—a bill that has been disastrous for Michigan families.

Over the course of the weekend, over 100 events will take place across the country in conclusion of a nationwide tour that shed light on the devastating repercussions of Republican tax breaks for millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations at the expense of working families.

The fallout from the TrumpTax will be devastating, with The Tax Policy Center finding that 92 million middle-income families across America will pay more in taxes, while the richest 0.1 percent will get a nearly $150,000 tax break. Moreover, millions of Americans will see a 10 percent increase in health insurance premiums and our commitment to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security will be undermined.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT:

Tax March 2018 in Traverse City

WHEN:

Monday, April 16, 2018, 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM EDT

WHERE:

Open Space Park

Corner of Grandview Parkway and Union Street

Traverse City, MI 49684