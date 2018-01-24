In The News
Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update
Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety
Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures
DN North American Championship Regatta ice yacht racers coming to Lake Charlevoix
#439 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 24
Boyne City Commission urges respectful behavior with 'statement of conduct'
PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis 1/10/18
Boyne Valley Knights of Columbus regional spelling bee in photos
Boyne City's 23-acre land buy could be used for storage, recreation, and residential
$10k donation to Boyne City Police for new Tasers
#438 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 17
Rise in flu cases prompts visitor restriction at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey
Boyne City Police incident reports Dec. 11-17
Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
Boyne City High School to celebrate anniversary of 1977 basketball team
#437 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 10
PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Falls school honors assembly
OPIE awards to Kruzel, Deming of Boyne City Public Schools
Boyne City lauded for financial reporting
PHOTO GALLERY – Boyne Knights of Columbus Christmas party
Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures

— January 24, 2018

With the assistance of Mackinac County 911/Emergency Management, you can sign up now for Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) text updates when the bridge is closed for poor weather or high winds, and when it reopens.

Mackinac County 911, using its RAVE Alert System, will send updates and information from the MBA to users’ cell phones any time the bridge has a partial or full closure due to weather or other conditions. Messages also will be sent when a full closure is reduced to a partial closure or when the bridge reopens to all traffic.

“For many years, the MBA has posted current closure information on our website,www.mackinacbridge.org, but travelers aren’t always able to access this information when on the road,” said Bob Sweeney, executive secretary of the MBA. “We really appreciate Mackinac County 911/Emergency Management’s willingness to use its system to notify bridge customers directly and quickly when closures occur.”

There is no cost to receive these updates, aside from any texting fees from the participant’s mobile coverage plan.

To opt in to this text alert system:

  1. Text “MacBridge” to 67283
  2. Users will receive a reply: “Welcome to Mac Bridge. Reply STOP MacBridge to Cancel. MSG & Data Rates May Apply MSG Frequency Varies,” verifying participation in the text alerting system.
  3. A second reply will follow: “Welcome to the Mackinac Bridge Text Alerting System. TO OPT OUT of this alerting system reply STOP MacBridge.”

Mackinac County 911 also made this texting system available for notifications prior to the 2017 Annual Bridge Walk. At its peak, about 17,000 people signed up for those alerts. A separate text update program will be available prior to the 2018 Annual Bridge Walk.

