Sweet treats and big fun planned for 2018 Chocolate Covered Boyne

Pick up a copy of this week’s Boyne City Gazette for our handy guide to this weekend’s Chocolate Covered Boyne event, Friday and Saturday Feb. 9 & 10. In the Feb. 7 edition of the newspaper you’ll find the full listing of participating businesses and the chocolaty specials they’re offering.

Celebrate all that is Chocolate at Chocolate Covered Boyne on Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10.

There are many reasons to spend the day in Boyne City but nothing as sweet as chocolate indulgences throughout downtown.

This is your chance to experience chocolate treats at every stop in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“You don’t need a special valentine to enjoy all the wonderful chocolate offerings and specials that our local businesses have for this event,” said Linn Williams, a community volunteer who helps in all the behind the scenes work for this event.

If you visit the downtown for this chocolate weekend, merchants will be offering in-store specials and many more will have chocolate snacks and goodies as well. In addition, there are kids’ activities at the library.

The event culminates in a Chocolate Dessert Contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 10.

This ‘tasty’ competition, hosted this year by The Wine Emporium, is open to the public. Be a part of the action as our guest judges sample desserts prepared by local chefs.

The winner takes home a trophy and chocolate bragging rights.

The Wine Emporium is this year’s defending champion.

Chocolate Covered Boyne is the best way to chase away the winter blues and indulge in delectable creations, all conveniently located in downtown Boyne City.