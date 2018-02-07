In The News
February 7, 2018 - Sweet treats and big fun planned for 2018 Chocolate Covered Boyne
February 7, 2018 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
February 7, 2018 - M-75 Corridor draft plan presented to Boyne City planners
February 6, 2018 - #441 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 7
January 31, 2018 - PHOTO GALLERY: January happenings around the Boyne area
January 31, 2018 - Voters asked to renew Boyne schools millage, approve Headlee override
January 31, 2018 - Boyne City Police incident reports Jan. 8-14
January 31, 2018 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
January 31, 2018 - Boyne City holds its own Women’s March
January 31, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis Jan. 24
January 30, 2018 - #440 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 31
January 29, 2018 - Boyne City schools bomb threat suspect surveillance video
January 25, 2018 - Charlevoix Commission on Aging needs volunteers to deliver senior meals
January 25, 2018 - OBITUARY: Kerri D. Kitson Sept. 16, 1956 – Jan. 7, 2018
January 25, 2018 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Jan. 10 synopsis
January 25, 2018 - Boyne City Blaze Robotics Team supported by state grant
January 25, 2018 - U.S. Mint to issue Michigan Pictured Rocks quarter
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools safety threat update
January 24, 2018 - Boyne City Public Schools closed due to unspecified threat to student safety
January 24, 2018 - Text alerts now available for Mackinac Bridge closures
Sweet treats and big fun planned for 2018 Chocolate Covered Boyne

— February 7, 2018

Pick up a copy of this week’s Boyne City Gazette for our handy guide to this weekend’s Chocolate Covered Boyne event, Friday and Saturday Feb. 9 & 10. In the Feb. 7 edition of the newspaper you’ll find the full listing of participating businesses and the chocolaty specials they’re offering.

Celebrate all that is Chocolate at Chocolate Covered Boyne on Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10.

There are many reasons to spend the day in Boyne City but nothing as sweet as chocolate indulgences throughout downtown.

This is your chance to experience chocolate treats at every stop in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“You don’t need a special valentine to enjoy all the wonderful chocolate offerings and specials that our local businesses have for this event,” said Linn Williams, a community volunteer who helps in all the behind the scenes work for this event.

If you visit the downtown for this chocolate weekend, merchants will be offering in-store specials and many more will have chocolate snacks and goodies as well. In addition, there are kids’ activities at the library.

The event culminates in a Chocolate Dessert Contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 10.

This ‘tasty’ competition, hosted this year by The Wine Emporium, is open to the public. Be a part of the action as our guest judges sample desserts prepared by local chefs.

The winner takes home a trophy and chocolate bragging rights.

The Wine Emporium is this year’s defending champion.

Chocolate Covered Boyne is the best way to chase away the winter blues and indulge in delectable creations, all conveniently located in downtown Boyne City.

