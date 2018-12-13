Still time to help Boyne Christmas project

The Boyne Area Community Christmas project is still taking donations of non-perishable foods, new unwrapped …

The Boyne Area Community Christmas project is still taking donations of non-perishable foods, new unwrapped toys, games or books, and monetary gifts.

You can send checks payable to:

Boyne Area Community Christmas, Treasurer, Eleanor West

915 Robinson St., #15

Boyne City, MI 49712

All other donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boyne City Education Center by using the Pine Street entrance until Friday Dec. 14.

Those in need may go to the Boyne City Education Center Art room during donation hours to sign up. Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors at 231 East Water St. in Boyne City is also a drop-off site for donations.

They are collecting unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items. Especially needed are toys for boys aged 7 to 17.

Items may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Dec. 14. More info at 582-6554.