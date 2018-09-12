Steps to safeguard your property during Boyne City sewer cleaning project

The Boyne City sewer cleaning and inspection program is scheduled to begin this week. Boyne City …

Boyne City has received a sizable grant from the MDEQ to complete Asset Management Plans for the City’s sanitary and storm sewer collection systems.

This will include the cleaning and televising of large portions of the City’s sewer systems.

The main purpose will be for determining the condition of the sewer system to plan for appropriate repairs or replacements in a systematic and cost effective manner.

In addition, the cleaning and inspection program keeps the sewer system operating efficiently by:

• Helping prevent blockages and backups

• Removing built-up debris, such as tree roots, grease, grit and sand