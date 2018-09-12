Steps to safeguard your property during Boyne City sewer cleaning project— September 12, 2018
The Boyne City sewer cleaning and inspection program is scheduled to begin this week.
Boyne City has received a sizable grant from the MDEQ to complete Asset Management Plans for the City’s sanitary and storm sewer collection systems.
This will include the cleaning and televising of large portions of the City’s sewer systems.
The main purpose will be for determining the condition of the sewer system to plan for appropriate repairs or replacements in a systematic and cost effective manner.
In addition, the cleaning and inspection program keeps the sewer system operating efficiently by:
• Helping prevent blockages and backups
• Removing built-up debris, such as tree roots, grease, grit and sand
Schedule
The current schedule for the sewer cleaning and televising program for the sanitary sewer system is September 10, 2018 through December 15, 2018. Storm sewer cleaning will take place after that.
How sewers are cleaned
Sewer cleaning is by a high-pressure nozzle to flush water down the sewer. The dirt and debris are sucked up through a manhole by a large vacuum truck and taken to the landfill.
How sewers are inspected
A remotely operated video camera is inserted into the sewer to record its condition. From the video we can tell if we need to repair or replace the sewer.
Estimated time of Cleaning/inspecting
It usually takes about one day to clean the sewer on each block. However, some sewers can take longer, depending on their size and condition.
Items completed by the homeowner before sewer cleaning will begin on your street
Occasionally during cleaning and inspection, air pressure in the sewer can cause water to splash out through toilets, sinks and drains. Take the following precautions to prevent water damage in your home:
• Close the lids on all toilet bowls when not in use. Also covering toilet bowls with a towel will help contain any spills.
• Insert drain plugs in all sinks and bathtubs when not in use.
• Remove all floor mats in bathrooms.
• Place an old towel around the base of toilets.
• Wrap cover of your basement floor drains with thick plastic and place something heavy over it.
What to expect after the sewers are cleaned/inspected
Sometimes the sewer cleaning and inspection leaves an odor in the home. This is entirely normal and is an indication of your system being cleaned of debris that may lead to future blockages. If there is an odor, run some water down the sink and bathtub drains, flush the toilets, pour a pail of water into each basement floor drain, and open the windows. After a short time, the odor should disappear.
Use of facilities while sewers are cleaned/inspected
It is fine to continue to use your facilities during these operations. However, be just be mindful that air pressure in the sewer during the cleaning and inspection can sometimes cause water to splash out through toilets, sinks and drains. Remember to close the lids on all toilet bowls when not in use, and insert drain plugs in all sinks and bathtubs when not in use.
Seasonal Residents
For seasonal residents that will not be present during the time of the sewer cleaning work, we recommend you arrange to have a neighbor or local plumbing company to take the precautions indicated above prior to the cleaning work, and then to inspect your facility for anything unusual after the sewer cleaning work has been completed.